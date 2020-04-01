MALAGA — Construction has been suspended on a Chelan County project to improve the intersections of West Malaga Road with McEldowney and Golf Course roads.
The suspension is because of uncertainty over whether materials and subcontractors will be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Public Works.
Public Works said about 25% of the project, which began March 23, is complete. The contractor has finished all required work that’s off the roadway.
The speed limit in the work area is still 25 mph.