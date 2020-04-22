OLYMPIA — Home builders, among others, could get direction in the next few days about when they might return to work.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday said he hopes to announce back-to-work timelines and plans “under very good hygiene” for residential construction and elective surgeries if COVID-19 data anticipated Thursday from the Institute for Disease follows the trend of the recent days.
He had mentioned those two industries in his “Washington Recovery Plan” address Tuesday as likely to see restrictions lifted earlier rather than later provided the right protective equipment is available and protocols followed. He also had mentioned outdoor recreation as one that might see restrictions lightened.
All of that, though, depends on virus modeling data designed to prevent a second wave of the virus that might come if restrictions are lifted too early.
Wednesday’s press conference also addressed statements made by elected law enforcement officials in Franklin and Snohomish counties indicating they would not enforce the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” emergency order, which includes restrictions on gathering in groups.
“It is disappointing when elected officials promote illegal activity that puts their community’s well-being at risk,” Inslee said. “People’s lives are deeply impacted by this crisis. We are working hard to turn the tide on COVID-19 and begin lifting restrictions. These decisions are guided by science. Our priority is keeping Washingtonians healthy.”
Inslee gave Chelan and Douglas counties a nod of recognition for their willingness to work with his office on the construction restart. The two counties this week rescinded recent proclamations that would have allowed some construction projects to restart, contrary to the Governor’s order.
“They believed their guidance was consistent with my orders. When my office contacted them and expressed concerns, they rescinded the orders and are willing to work with my office,” he said. “I appreciate their cooperation. They are examples of strong leadership.”
Inslee said the shutdown, called to prevent the spread of COVID-19, is working and asked residents to stay the course.
“It is saving lives. There are people alive today because of what we’re doing. Now is not the time to give up,” he said.