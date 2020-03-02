Updated, 12:20 p.m. Monday:
NCW — The Grant County Health District is investigating a potential case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as local health organizations activate emergency response teams to prepare for the illness.
The health district was notified Sunday of an individual "showing symptoms consistent with possible COVID-19," according to a Monday press release.
The health district has submitted a sample to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories for testing, according to the release. The district will notify the public and the individual, who hasn't been identified, when results are available
It comes as local health organizations are gearing up for the virus' spread in the state.
Confluence Health on Sunday activated its Hospital Incident Command System, HICS, in response to the growing number of COVID-19 infections statewide caused by the novel coronavirus.
“By activating the HICS it just gives us the infrastructure needed to prepare for the virus in advance,” spokesman Andrew Canning said Monday morning.
Around 15-20 Confluence employees are operating directly in the system, Canning said. Their duties cover everything from preparing supplies to establishing human resources protocols.
The hospital hasn’t received any reports of COVID-19 cases at its facilities, Canning said.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District also hasn’t received any reports of cases in the two counties, district Administrator Barry Kling said Monday morning.
The health district is in the process of activating its emergency response team, which will coordinate patient treatment and public outreach, Kling said.
The team will coordinate with local elected officials and area healthcare providers, Kling said.
“One of our top priorities is to protect healthcare professionals and providers because we’ll need them to take care of sick people,” he said.
Washington is rapidly becoming a center of attention in the international coronavirus conversation after the nation’s first confirmed case and first death were reported in the state.
As of Monday morning there were 13 confirmed cases of the illness and two deaths in Washington, according to the state Department of Health’s website.
There are 231 people in the state under public health supervision, according to the website.
