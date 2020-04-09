OLYMPIA — How do you prepare for wildfire season in the midst of COVID-19?
It’s a question officials haven’t had to answer before and are figuring out as they go.
“There is no operating manual for how to fight fires in the face of an international pandemic,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said Thursday in an interview with The Wenatchee World. “We’re literally writing it as we go.”
Fire forecasts into midsummer call for normal to above-normal large fire potential in Central Washington, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The Boise-based group helps coordinate responses to wildland fires across the county.
Planning for the upcoming fire season is accompanied by unprecedented obstacles.
“The amount of questions mounts every day as we think about this new world we’re trying to fight fires in,” Franz said.
The state Department of Natural Resources, which Franz leads, employs the state’s largest wildland firefighting force. Of its 1,500 employees, half are trained in firefighting, and each fire season the DNR typically hires more than 500 seasonal firefighters.
The department is recruiting, but Franz is uncertain how many will apply.
“One thing we are going to be concerned about is, you know, how many people are going to be actually signing up?” Franz said. “We have people who are needing jobs because of the economic downturn but we also may have people like, ‘Yeah I’m staying home, I’m not going to risk that.’”
The most immediate impact of the coronavirus, in terms of wildland firefighting, is the cancellation of training academies.
Each spring, the DNR facilitates three training academies for firefighting agencies across the state. Aside from the actual hands-on training, the idea is for the different groups to familiarize themselves with one another, which should reduce communication breakdowns in the field.
The training days mimic fire camps in that the teams occupy a school or large building and camp by the hundreds near each other. All three training academies have been canceled.
Crews with the U.S. Forest Service in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have adopted changes in light of COVID-19, as well, like staggered physical training times for firefighters, online refresher courses, and increased cleaning of equipment and vehicles.
They’re also using boxed meals rather than communal dining tents; not sharing equipment such as flight helmets or radios; and using remote briefings where possible for incoming firefighters, said spokeswoman Deborah Kelly.
Over the past month, Franz and her counterparts from other agencies have been looking at alternative strategies should coronavirus concerns stretch into the summer.
“Usually, we’ll have four people on an engine. You can’t create social distancing with four people on an engine, so do you put two people on an engine?” Franz said. They’d be wearing personal protective equipment and N95 masks, too.
She continued, “We’re also looking at, do we bring in even more aircraft to leverage our air assets?”
More helicopters in the sky could help reduce the number of firefighters on the ground and improve social distancing, she said.
There’s also the unanswered question of what to do in the event of a coronavirus outbreak within a fire camp.
“The planning that’s going on at the state and national level will be dealing with the possibility of limited availability of firefighters, hence one of the reasons why we’re looking at more air resources,” Franz said.
Incident management teams — groups made up of disaster experts brought in to wrangle, most commonly in North Central Washington, wildfires — could be in short supply, too.
“One of the things that keeps me up at night … is the context of are we going to have enough incident management teams to help us with these fires,” Franz said.
Government agencies and municipalities threatened or in a state of disaster compete against one another for the services of incident management teams.
“But this is the first time we’re having to compete for those resources in the traditional natural disasters … and an international pandemic,” Franz said.