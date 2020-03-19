WENATCHEE — Like many other sports locally and around the country, the season for the local gymnastics team, the Wenatchee based S.P.O.R.T., is all but over.
S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics Head Coach Taryn Harris said USA Gymnastics canceled all their sanctioned events through May 10 so that pretty much wipes out their season.
“They are hoping to reschedule the state meets later into May. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens and when we’ll be able to get back into the gym,” Harris said. “If the girls can’t get back into the gym in another month, they can’t really go compete when they haven’t been practicing.”
Wenatchee’s S.P.O.R.T. gymnastics team is comprised of several groups based on age and skill level, bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Harris said the girls are pretty devastated.
Currently, they are staying at home driving their parents crazy, she said. It’s been especially tough on the little ones.
“Everything is really confusing for them right now and having to stay home, not really understanding why they can’t be with their friends at the gym. It’s pretty confusing and pretty rough for the little ones,” Harris said.
Harris said they have set up a home workout for the girls to give them at least something where they can work on their strength and flexibility. The coaches have been working on some videos for them to follow until they can get back into the gym.
One of the most important things in gymnastics is flexibility.
“Even for little kids, its really hard to maintain a balance of strength and flexibility. Lots of splits and stretching at home. We have a whole stretching workout planned for them,” Harris said. “A lot of abdominal strength work because core strength is really important and hard to maintain.”
Pull up bars have been sent home with the girls. Harris said they have full list of pull ups, chin up and other exercises they can do with the pull up bars. Girls can also do a little bit of dance, if they have the space.
They will need to move furniture out of the way and not kick anything, she said.
“They should not be working big skills at home. No mats, no space, no supervision,” Harris said.
The S.P.O.R.T. team was off to a great start to the season, with outstanding results at their meets for all the team groups.
“It was looking to be a really good season. We’re just trying to get through this and hope when we can get back into the gym everyone is ready to get back to it. We want to train to keep the girls spirits up even when we can’t see them,” Harris said. “Just really keeping in touch through the parents and email, just letting them know we’re here and thinking about them.”
Even if the gymnasts came get back into the gym on April, it would be really hard to get back their skills and routines and be ready to go. Safety is the big issue, if kids are trying to get back their skills too quickly, especially at the upper levels.
Harris, who is also a diving coach at Wenatchee High School, feels bad for the college and high school seniors.
“It’s super devastating. We’re young. We’ve got other seasons, but for those seniors, it’s incredibly devastating,” she said.