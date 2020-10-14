WENATCHEE — Dr. Malcolm Butler, the health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District, will be hosting a weekly video Thursdays to talk about COVID-19.
The series called “Community Update” starts this week. The video will be posted on the health district’s Facebook page at wwrld.us/3k5K65e. Butler will speak in English for the first half hour and in Spanish for the second half hour of the video each week, according to the district's newsletter.
People can send questions for Butler to answer to imp.pio@cdhd.wa.gov. Butler will also be hosting guest speakers for the video series.
A report by a team of epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 2 cited concerns about communication and a distrust of public officials. Butler was listed as one of the few sources people in the community across ethnicities trusted.
Butler's duties as the health officer for the two counties include:
- Enforcing state and local health statutes
- Taking necessary action to ensure health and sanitation safety
- Controlling and prevent the spread of dangerous or contagious diseases