EAST WENATCHEE — As soon as they can, Cameron and Marie Garcia plan to have a big family gathering.
“To be able to celebrate the girls coming into the world and then also birthdays and such,” Marie said. “We haven’t gotten to even be around other family members to celebrate their birthdays.”
The East Wenatchee couple welcomed twins Amiryah and Koryah on April 6 at Central Washington Hospital. Marie said it was a completely different experience from when they had their sons, 7-year-old Mieylz and 3-year-old Aashyre.
“We couldn’t have any visitors,” Marie said. “The only person you could have with you was your support person, so your husband or what have you. The siblings weren’t even able to visit, or any family, which was different.”
During their three-day stay, the door remained shut except when nurses would go in wearing masks, and they couldn’t leave the room. The couple said it was strange, though they understand the need for precautions.
Family members stood outside the hospital holding signs to welcome the girls, and Cameron stood in the window, holding each baby to show them.
Although grandparents weren’t allowed in the hospital room, they’ve been able to meet the girls at home. Marie said she’s also grateful for social media and video chat, which allows other relatives to keep in touch.
“We use Zoom a lot, and we do texts and calls as well,” she said. “They want to be able to be here to help us and support us during this time, especially having twins, and they’re not really able to fulfill that 100%. You live in a valley where you have so many family members and none of them can come and help you because of (social distancing). It kind of takes a toll.”
She said their kids haven’t been allowed to play with their friends, and she and the girls have avoided leaving the house. They usually visit family for Easter, but stayed home this year.
Cameron has taken time off from work to be with his new daughters for a couple of weeks. He said having their older son home from school every day has been another adjustment.
“We tend to do Mieylz’s work in the evenings,” Marie added. “Once the girls are settled down and everybody’s kind of settled down after dinner, we’ll sit down and work on that with him. It’s a huge adjustment for him, too, as well as us trying to navigate and figure out the Chromebook and what he’s supposed to be doing. ... Just an odd time in the world right now, super different. Just transitioning into it as best as we can and making the best of it.”