EAST WENATCHEE — Public health officials are preparing for the novel coronavirus to evolve from a series of isolated cases to a potential community-wide outbreak.

The majority of COVID-19 cases will be non-life threatening and resemble the flu or pneumonia, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said Wednesday.

But, just like other viral respiratory infections, COVID-19 will pose a serious risk to certain populations, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions, Kling said.

The community could also be impacted as organizations attempt to limit the virus’ spread, he said. Events may be cancelled, schools closed and stores will run low on some supplies.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday will formally launch its emergency response team to address the illness, which has likely already spread to North Central Washington, Kling said. Four people in NCW are being tested for the virus but no cases had been confirmed Wednesday evening.

“We probably already have some folks in the area who are unknown cases,” Kling said. “That is probably going to increase to the point where it looks like a flu season. There’s going to be a lot of people with it, but relatively few of them will get really severely ill.”

Limited by testing requirements and slow results from the state lab, only 39 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Washington, according to the state Department of Health.

But researchers have estimated hundreds of people in the state could be carrying the virus, which is often mild or asymptomatic in younger people.

“The idea that it hasn’t come over the mountains yet is probably too optimistic. We think it’s here now and people need to be taking precautions,” Kling said.

So far, health officials believe that around 80% of people who catch the virus will experience mild symptoms or none at all. The next 15% may experience something similar to pneumonia. Only around 5% could require hospitalization, Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said Monday.

The health district will soon begin to hold regular conference calls with local elected officials, business leaders and organizations who assist the homeless community, Kling said.

“Part of what we’re doing is setting up more systematic ways to reach out to everyone, for example, schools,” he said. “We’re working to set up regular conference calls with superintendents and principals in the region, so as guidance develops we can share it with them and answer questions they may have.”

The district has a central role in the community response to a viral outbreak. Its team of registered nurses, epidemiologists and communications staff are working to keep the public informed of the virus’ progression while at the same time quelling the risk of panic.

“There’s nothing we can do to prevent fears and problems related to that, but one thing we can do is tell them the truth. We really have a strong commitment to doing that,” Kling said. “We’ll tell them the truth whether it’s good or bad, and as best we know.”

It’s a difficult balance at times, and made more difficult because there’s still a lot of unknowns with COVID-19, Kling said.

“There will be frustrating moments — and there already have been — where we just don’t know because the science isn’t there yet,” he said.

Kling said the health district needs to be direct and honest about the virus’ impact so the public can take appropriate measures to protect themselves.

“I think we have to realize this is going to become a community outbreak, there’s going to be a significant impact, some people will get seriously ill and there will be some deaths,” he said. “It’s not going to be a picnic and we have to realize that. It doesn’t mean civilization is going to end or a third of the population is going to die, but it’s serious.”