WENATCHEE — Life inside senior homes is not what it was a few months ago.
With a population particularly at risk to COVID-19, most, if not all, senior facilities have made changes to protect their residents, from cleaning elevator buttons twice an hour to balcony fitness classes.
Most residents don’t appear to be phased by the pandemic.
“In general, the feeling is sort of, ‘We’ve been there done that. We’ve seen it all,’” said Aaron Lindholm, executive director of Colonial Vista.
Colonial Vista, 601 Okanogan Ave., is home to 184 senior citizens. On Monday, a 91-year-old resident of Colonial Vista’s assisted living facility died of complications related to COVID-19. Another was hospitalized the same day with the virus.
More than 3,700 Washingtonians have tested positive for COVID-19. The epicenter of the Washington state outbreak is often cited as Life Care Center in Kirkland, where there are at least 35 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The virus is most deadly among the elderly: The mortality rate of Washingtonians aged 80 or older is 50%, according to the state Department of Health. The mortality rate is 29% in the 70-79 age range.
Lindholm’s sentiment was echoed by Colonial Vista resident Pat Breen, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran and retired Wenatchee World pressman.
“There might be a few that are kind of paranoid, but most of us here are taking it in stride,” Breen said. “If you get it you get it, if you don’t you don’t.”
He added, “Most of us have lived a good life.”
Breen and his wife Betty moved into Colonial Vista a couple of years ago after selling their East Wenatchee home where they lived for 63 years
“I don’t think many people are worried about it,” Betty Breen said. “They have asked us not to have friends and relatives in unless it’s absolutely necessary.”
Colonial Vista provided three meals a day — served in a cafeteria under normal circumstances, but now brought to individual apartments in closed containers. Residents also often have their own stock of groceries.
Residents are asked to avoid having visitors, so groceries, sometimes gathered by family, are at times left on a bench or cart outside the apartment building, Pat Breen said.
Discouraging visitors is now common at Wenatchee Valley senior homes.
Garden Terrace Senior Living, 501 N. Emerson Ave. in Wenatchee, has canceled all gatherings — no more bingo, trivia or game nights — and staff work schedules were rearranged to better accommodate social distancing. They’re also serving meals in to-go containers for residents to eat in their apartments.
The pulse among residents is mixed, said Executive Director Ken Neher.
“There are some who are really worried and scared and more vulnerable than others,” Neher said. “And then there’s the others who are smokers who still gather in the corner with three or four others.”
The facility, home to about 145 people, is not staffed 24/7 so adherence to coronavirus guidelines is often left to residents.
“That means they have to take some responsibility to self-regulate what they do and where they go,” Neher said.
He noted that the buildings are cleaned frequently and that there’s hand sanitizer “on every corner.”
Bonaventure East Wenatchee, 50 29th St N.W., has taken similar measures. It’s temporarily closed to visitors and sanitation measures have been increased in common areas. Bonaventure leadership in January began ordering supplies and looking at ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
At Colonial Vista, residents like 89-year-old Mary Ellen Lemmond are finding ways to stay busy. She along with two friends, Joy Cundiss and Vivian Kirby, sew masks for hospital workers and first responders.
“I can tell you that we are just more than pleased with what we are doing to be able to help,” Leemond said. They started March 20 and hope to have completed 100 by Monday. “We are working diligently,” Lemmond said.
She’s not too worried about COVID-19, but their hard work is coupled with a cautious eye for cleanliness. As in sanitizing the sewing machine and table she and her friends use.
“I’m not really worried,” Lemmond said. “I’m being very, very careful, of course.”