WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Chelan and Douglas counties, but COVID-hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital remain very high.
Thirty-two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday, a seven-patient decrease from a week ago, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. Twelve of the 32 were in the intensive care unit.
But the total count of COVID-19 hospitalizations has not dropped below 30 since Aug. 16 with the majority of hospitalizations still among the unvaccinated.
On Friday, 30 of the 32 total hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
According to the state Department of Health, unvaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized or die compared to their vaccinated counterparts:
People 12 to 34 years old are are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
People 35 to 64 are 18 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
People 65 years and older are 9 times more likely to be hospitalized and die due to COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospital admissions across the state were on a downward trend in September but have since plateaued in late October, according to state Department of Health data. While hospitalizations have dropped some, the current level of hospitalizations is concerning, said state health officials at a Wednesday media briefing.
In a seven-day period starting on Oct. 29, 836 people were admitted to the hospital across the state due to COVID-19. About a month ago, 1,028 people were admitted between Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
Chelan County's 14-day case rate per 100,000 people has continued to decline since early-October going from 690.43 on Oct. 1 to 538.5 on Nov. 1, according to state Department of Health data.
In Douglas County, the 14-day case rate is a bit higher and has plateaued since early October. As of Nov. 1, the 14-day case rate was 562.3 per 100,000. A month ago the rate was 701.71 per 100,000, according to state Department of Health data.
