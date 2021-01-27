CONCONULLY — Health officials are advising anyone who attended the Conconully Outhouse Races on Jan. 16 to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 after some attendees recently tested positive.
The races are hosted each year in the small town northwest of Okanogan and feature teams pushing personalized outhouses through the snow.
Okanogan County Public Health on Tuesday announced its received confirmed positive cases of those who attended the event.
The event is typically held on Main Street but was instead hosted at Shady Pines Resort about 1.5 miles out of town, according to the Conconully Chamber. Masks were encouraged, although videos and photos posted to the race’s Facebook page show few people wearing them.