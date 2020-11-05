EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties saw a jump in positive COVID-19 cases this week, mirroring one occurring across Washington state.
The two counties went from 178 positive cases per 100,000 people over two weeks on Oct. 28 to 240 on Nov. 4, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release. In the last two weeks both counties combined have had 290 new cases. In addition, the health district has reported four new deaths in the last two weeks.
Both counties were at close to 110 positive cases per 100,000 people over two weeks near the end of September, the lowest it had been in almost three months. The last time positives cases were over 200 was in mid-September, according to the news release.
“It is pretty clear now that here in Chelan and Douglas counties, we are rising up into our third wave,” Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said in the news release. “From our data, we also can see that locally the 20 to 39 age group is the main group spreading the main group spreading the virus in our community.”
People need to continue to wear masks, socially distance and institute other COVID-19 safety precautions, according to the news release. Central Washington Hospital is not overburdened with patients at the moment, but it could get to that point if people don’t follow health recommendations.
Recommendations include:
- Wear a mask around people you don’t live with
- Limit the number, size and frequency of gatherings
- Wash hands frequently
- Get a flu shot
- Stay home if sick
If people do decide to get together some tips on reducing risk can be found at coronavirus.wa.gov/gatherings.