EAST WENATCHEE — The COVID-19 infection rate is low but slowly trending up in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 299.81 per 100,000 for the two-county area as of Sunday. The case rate has risen from a month ago when the rate was 85.1 per 100,00 on April 16, according to state Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have not seen a similar increase, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. As of May 12, three patients were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19 compared to one patient a month ago on April 12.
Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim health officer, said at the monthly board of health meeting that case counts, however, are not as reliable anymore. Due to the abundance of home tests, the number of cases are likely underreported, he said.
"It's really incumbent upon the population right now to really understand risk," he said. "It's not as easy as it was because case counts aren't as consistently reported, and so we'll be sending out advisories when we anticipate an increase in risk."
Wallace also warned owners with domestic birds should try to keep them separated from wild birds due to avian influenza.
As of May 13, eight cases of avian influenza, H5N1, have been confirmed in the state, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release.
The latest two were confirmed in Okanogan and Whatcom counties, but the state Department of Health suspects that the flu is in every county the state.
Wallace said the risk of the avian flu spreading to humans is low.
