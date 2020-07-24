EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported Friday that a Douglas County man in his 50s with COVID-19 has died, the second death reported this week.
A woman in her 50s died Wednesday.
That brings the total of COVID-19 associated deaths in the two-county region to 11. Of those, four were over age 90, two were 80-89, two were 60-79, and five were 50-59, according to health district data.
The health district continues to encourage people to wear masks.
“It is a personal decision we all make to socialize outside of our households,” said district spokeswoman Veronica Farias. “We risk infecting others with our choices to interact with people who are not within our close family circle and we may be impacting our most vulnerable residents should we be in close contact. Please mask up when out in public and protect one another.”