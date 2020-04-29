WENATCHEE — Chelan County is getting ready to host migrant workers for this year's harvest, but it is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has started putting up its usual 30 tents near the Wenatchee River County Park, camp manager Edmundo Gonzalez. Unlike in previous years, the tents will hold four people each, instead of six, to comply with COVID-19 guidelines from the state Department of Health. The camp also has 25 trailers for families.
No one is currently living in the tents, but they will start arriving around June, Gonzalez said. It is first-come, first-serve at the camp.
“We have to modify how we should have beds and how many people can be in each tent or in each trailer, but so far it is not final yet,” he said.
The county doesn’t plan on adding any additional tents, because it is unsure of how many people will show up, Gonzalez said. Every year the numbers fluctuate.
The state has come out with new guidelines recently for farmworker camps, said Dr. Malcolm Butler. Butler, chief medical officer at Columbia Valley Community Health Center, is the acting director of the Chelan-Douglas Health District while Barry Kling is away.
The guidelines appear to double the space requirement for each worker, he said.
It recommends workers sleep 6 feet apart from each other and sleep head to toe, according to the state document.
“Easily twice the space of previously, which means you can only fit half as many people in the housing and that is obviously going to be a massive problem for the fruit industry,” Butler said. “So we’re working with the fruit industry to try and understand what that means.”
The biggest challenge is the fact so much is unknown about how to keep people safe, he said. For example, it isn’t known if it might help reduce the spread of the virus if people sleep in masks or with curtains around their bed.
“We don’t know what it means to sleep in the same room as someone (with COVID),” Butler said. “I don’t think anyone has studied it. So a lot of this is best judgment by people who have thought about it as much as anybody.”
The health district is working closely with growers to come up with solutions, but it also important to have workers available for harvest, he said. People still need to eat and food production is an essential business.
“We’ve got to feed people, we’ve got to get the fruit off the trees so people can eat, and we've got to keep the workers safe at the same time,” Malcolm said.