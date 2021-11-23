WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital reached a new three-month low on Monday, a hopeful sign of a downward trend, but health officials advise the public to be cautious.
The hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients on Monday, the first time the total count dipped below 30 since Aug. 16, according to data collected by The Wenatchee World. Fourteen patients were in the intensive care unit.
Two among the 29 patients hospitalized were fully vaccinated, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
"We're still at the same level if not just a little bit lower than we were last winter," said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health administrator, at Monday's monthly board of health meeting. "It's easy to normalize the high numbers ... and be like, 'Oh, we're good, we're totally fine.' But we're still going to a level of high contingency, and staffing is still a challenge for a lot of health care providers."
Davies also said that with COVID-19 hospitalizations declining slowly, hospitals will soon be strained as long-postponed elective care begins to occur.
"There's a backlog of three to six months and even up to 18 months of deferred care where people haven't gone to the hospital for a reason, or their surgeries have been pushed back. We're looking at six to nine months ... of really high (hospital) census levels across (the state) and across the country."
The Chelan-Douglas Health District updated its COVID-19 death count last week by 11, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in Chelan and Douglas counties to 127. As of Nov. 21, 9,139 people have died due to COVID-19 across the state.
Davies said that more deaths believed to be COVID-related are pending confirmation. The Chelan-Douglas Health District only reports COVID-19 deaths after the cause of death has been confirmed on the death certificate, which can create a three-week lag between the date of death and when it is reviewed, he said.
"We have seen a significant number of deaths in the last couple of months," he said. "We're really hopeful that the decrease in (COVID-19 case) rates will bring that down as well.
COVID-19 cases continue to drop slowly on a “rollercoaster decline," said Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas interim health officer.
Chelan County’s 14-day rate per 100,000 people was 517.2 as of Nov. 21, according to health district data. The Chelan County rate was 477.03 on Aug. 9, the last time the rate was this low, according to state Department of Health data.
In Douglas County, the rate was 507.4 per 100,000 on Nov. 21. It was 509.71 on Oct. 25.
Wallace said the slow decline is a good sign but the upcoming holiday season could spell problems.
"We're headed into a time where we all enjoy gathering more frequently and with the weather steering us indoors we certainly have reason to be cautious as we move ahead," Wallace said.