WENATCHEE — The U.S. Forest Service is grappling with how to manage a forest in the midst of a virus outbreak.
Staff on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have reduced access to trailheads, Sno-Parks and developed recreation sites, said Chris Bentley, spokesperson for the National Forest. The virus has also impacted the Forest Service’s ability to do prescribed burns, perform maintenance, finish environmental studies and prepare for wildfire season.
Ongoing forest maintenance, such as prescribed fires, is not happening right now, he said. The Forest Service is concerned because COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and putting smoke into the air could further impact people.
“I’ve done some questions on social media as well as over the phone, ‘Well, if all the recreation areas are closed what are the employees doing?’” Bentley said. “It has been a real nice opportunity to explain that the Forest Service provides so much more than places to hike and camp.”
The Forest Service has needed to adjust its timelines on some of its projects, he said. It has also needed to prioritize tasks on its annual maintenance schedule for this year.
One big challenge is that the environmental review process that the Forest Service does before large-scale projects requires public meetings and comment periods, Bentley said. Obviously the Forest Service can’t hold public meetings right now.
“If everyone was 100 percent glued to our Facebook posts that would be one thing, but obviously people have lives,” he said. “So we try to reach out to the public in multiple ways so people can respond and give feedback on projects.”
The Upper Wenatchee Pilot Project is an example of something that is currently under environmental review. The pilot project plans to restore about 75,000 acres of forest around Plain through a variety of methods, including removing brush and possibly prescribed fires.
If the quarantine lasts long enough, the Forest Service may try to host virtual meetings to fulfill obligations under the review process, Bentley said.
The Forest Service has also had to postpone the arrival of some of its temporary employees, including its fire crews, Bentley said. The Forest Service still plans on hiring a full staff to get ready for the upcoming fire season, but they’ve run into some challenges in regards to the usual living arrangements for these temporary workers.
“We’ve delayed their arrival, because a lot of them are staying in bunkhouses, so we’ve had to modify those bunkhouse arrangements so people can have the physical distancing,” he said.
The virus has also changed how the annual training required for employees is done, Bentley said. Fire crews are now taking online classes to complete their requirements.
All of the Forest Service’s actions so far, though, have been to keep in compliance with state agencies as best as possible, he said. The agency doesn’t want to put its staff or the public’s lives in danger in the midst of this outbreak.
“I know the public lands in Wenatchee and the surrounding areas Forest Service lands matter a lot to people,” Bentley said. “Especially when we’re in our house all day and we’re looking to escape, the forest is where people look to. But the reason we did this was so people’s lives weren’t put at risk using our facilities.”