WENATCHEE — COVID-19 numbers in Chelan and Douglas counties continue to drop, according to data released Wednesday from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The COVID-19 rate for the two-week period ending March 3 is at 134.3 per 100,000 people. If no major spikes occur and vaccine rollout continues smoothly, Chelan and Douglas counties can reach 60% to 70% herd immunity by the end of the year, said Luke Davies at Tuesday’s press conference.
More than 25,000 people in Chelan and Douglas counties have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the state Department of Health.
The number of people hospitalized in Central Washington Hospital has also continued to drop — a little over a week ago the number of hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped from 13 to five. As of Wednesday, one person remained in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
The percent of positive tests last week was 4%, a 1% drop from two weeks ago.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported last week, 31 cases, or 40%, were from Hispanics. Latinos represent around 30% of the population in Chelan and Douglas counties, and since the start of February, Latinos' representation of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated around 30%. Both non-Hispanic and Hispanic case numbers have been dropping since January.
Some health officials are concerned about COVID-19 variants, like the P.1 variant originally from Brazil, reinfecting individuals who have already been infected. One case has been identified in the state, but Davies said mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing still work against variants.