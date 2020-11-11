NCW — The rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas counties has quickly risen over the last two weeks.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District this week announced the number of cases over the last two weeks is at 371.4 per 100,000 people.
It was at 240.4 as of Nov. 4 and as low as 110 near the end of September. At the peak of infection both counties were over 700 cases per 100,000 in about mid-July.
The state overall is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Lofy asked people to limit social interactions for the next several weeks, not seeing more than five people a week outside of their immediate household. The state could see renewed restrictions if people don’t comply with safety regulations.
Overall, the state is at about 145.2 cases per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health.
In the last 14 days, Chelan County has had 309 new positive cases and Douglas County 139 cases, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. Nine people are currently hospitalized locally.