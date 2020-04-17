Wenatchee Valley mental health experts offer practical advice for dealing with the fear, anxiety, and social distancing connected to the very real threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Jennifer Beauvais: Choosing resilience during COVID times
I have been hearing folks using two operative words when describing our current socially-distanced day-to-day life: “So far…” As in “Things are going OK so far, but I am starting to freak out.” Just weeks into our quarantine, our pajama pants are wearing thin, and we are starting to see mental cracks where doubt and fear can rush in. Read more:
Karla Edwards: In a time of crisis, play is the work of the child
Play is critical to development. Yet, when we get stressed or scared as adults, play may be the last thing we consider engaging in with our kids. Leaving our children to figure it all out for themselves is a potential recipe for distraught emotions, misguided behavior, as well as family conflict, in the end. Author and parenting expert, L.R. Knost, wisely instructed, “When little people are overwhelmed by big emotions, it’s our job to share our calm, not join their chaos.” Read more.
Abbie Shepherd: COVID-19: Why some of us have more time but are less productive
Why is it that so many of us are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and yet we’re overtired and less productive? I mean, we aren’t commuting, hopefully we aren’t in unnecessary meetings and we seemingly have fewer interruptions from coworkers… or do we? In the age of COVID-19, we are bombarded with messages, news updates and changes to workflows and company policies. Many things in life that were previously routine and mundane, suddenly require extra mental effort as we learn how to achieve similar job productivity using an entirely new approach, which for some is telecommuting, or for many in the medical community requires an extra set of decision making. Read more.
Lina Kurlis: Now, more than ever, we need connection and compassion
With news of Washington’s stay at home order being extended came a lot of different reactions: disbelief, disappointment, anger, and sadness. Many people have expressed frustration about being told to stay home even longer now, while others blame this on fellow citizens for not following the rules. One thing is clear, however: social distancing has taken a toll on all of us. We feel restless, bored, upset, and in many cases lonely. It is important to keep in mind that isolating ourselves physically from one another does not mean we should do so mentally, emotionally, or spiritually. In fact, now is the time to reach out to friends, family, and neighbors because what we need, now more than ever, is connection and compassion. Read more.
Blake Edwards: Research-backed relationship remedies for quarantined couples
Last week my good friend Justin in Texas tweeted, “I’ve been married to a dietician for nearly 18 years. I’ve never been trapped at home with her for weeks on end.” You may easily convert Justin’s sentiment into the language of your own very recent lived experience.
Given my profession, it’s not uncommon for me to be asked for marriage advice. This seems as good a time as ever to offer some. You may think these tips should go without saying, but in my professional experience as a marriage and family therapist and my own personal experience of fifteen years of marriage, they have not. Read more.
Julie Rickard: 10 tips for children’s mental health during quarantine
1. Make sure you acknowledge the struggle and feelings that everyone in the house is having, including children. Life is different, there are lots of changes and emotions.
Ask how children are feeling and help younger children to correctly label the feelings. Talk at the child’s or adolescent’s level. It all warrants a conversation. Read more.
Julie Rickard: 10 tips for parents during quarantine
1. Positive Attitude: While being off work or out of work is very stressful, know this will transfer to your children. They ask more questions, get clingier, and in general won’t give you space. The best thing you can do is work on finding “the silver lining” in all of this. It will help you through your days to feel better and it de-stresses the family. When mom and dad are happy, the children just do better. Read more.