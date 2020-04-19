SPOKANE — It sounds like an oxymoron: hospital loses money in the midst of a pandemic.
But that is happening across Eastern Washington: Rural hospital systems have bolstered COVID-19 responses and protections while losing major revenue streams from other kinds of care. The moves have left many in a financially precarious position.
Scott Graham, chief executive officer of Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster, called the Washington State Hospital Association a few weeks ago with a question he had never imagined posing: How do you close a hospital?
"When this crisis came along initially, I wasn't thinking we would be hurt necessarily other than with the ramp-up costs, because I figured we would be getting patients," Graham said. "But when social distancing went into effect and cancellation of elective surgery procedures happened, we saw all of the patient volume essentially cease.
"So with no revenue coming in, that was really difficult for us."
"And we didn't have any depth in terms of reserves to be able to fund what's going on at the hospital for very long," he said.
Three Rivers was not alone.
WSHA helped 14 hospitals access emergency funding from the state late last month.
For Graham, that meant about $210,000 in emergency and reserve funds for the Brewster hospital to stay afloat. In total about $2 million in state and Medicaid emergency funds went to 14 hospitals at the end of March.
Graham said Three Rivers Hospital had only a couple weeks' worth of cash on hand at the time, so that support was crucial.
With the state's support, federal aid and advanced Medicare loans, the critical access hospital will be able to stay afloat — for now. But the financial impact of COVID-19 on Washington state's rural hospitals cannot be understated.
"This is unprecedented. There's no way you could be financially prepared for this," Jacqueline Barton True, vice president of rural health programs at the Washington State Hospital Association, said. "This sort of financial devastation is not something that we could have prepared for, and I have a lot of concerns about what happens if help doesn't come soon enough."
Some rural hospitals have received their first installment of funds from the federal CARES Act. Those payments are about $400,000 to $600,000 on average for smaller hospitals, according to WSHA.
Despite having a robust way for most rural hospitals to access community taxpayer support through the public hospital district model, rural hospitals in Eastern Washington are losing money on a daily basis as they balance pandemic preparations with canceled elective surgeries, primary care or patient therapy.
COVID-19's financial impact for rural hospitals
Critical access hospitals by definition can only have 25 beds, and many hospitals in rural Eastern Washington have long been creative with how they provide care to their communities.
Many rural hospitals also have primary care clinics or nursing homes. Some offer surgeries or different types of therapy or rehabilitation settings;even if a person must go to a large hospital for surgery, they can recover at home.
But that model was disrupted on March 19 when Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation prohibiting medical and dental procedures that would not harm the patient if delayed for three months.
While family planning, emergency care and vital surgeries were exempted from the order, Inslee's order meant small, rural hospitals would be without their main sources of income until at least May 18, when the ban is set to end.
In the meantime, many hospitals, large and small, shifted gears to telemedicine and COVID-19 response.
Patients were encouraged to call their health care provider instead of going into the hospital or urgent care settings. Even small rural hospitals became nimble, setting up hotlines.
That helped preserve access to care for patients, but it also meant Eastern Washington clinics and rural hospitals sat relatively empty, and revenue streams began to dry up.
In Republic, Ferry County Health has a hospital as well as a clinic, long-term care and an assisted living facility. It has lost a lot of revenue due to a lack of imaging and lab work.
"Clinic visits are way down, and when they go, often labs and imaging are not ordered and that really is hurting us quite a bit," Aaron Edwards, chief executive officer at Ferry County Memorial Hospital, said.
In Newport, where the hospital and health care system has a primary care clinic and a relatively new advanced care facility, outpatient numbers have dropped 30%. That decline occurred even as the hospital set up a drive-thru COVID-19 screening site that has collected 199 samples as of last week.
When nonessential surgeries stop or primary care visits stop, other services drop off, too.
"Surgery, imaging and therapy services are the three areas that were biggest hit as far as impact on staff and income-generating (services) for the hospital," said Laurie Gronning, public information officer at Whitman Health and Hospital.
Administrators at Whitman decided to reduce hours for about 10% of their staff due to those impacts, Gronning said.
Eating costs
The way reimbursement and billing typically works between hospitals and insurance companies will also adversely affect hospitals in the midst of the pandemic.
At Lincoln Hospital, where 30% of patients are on Medicare, reimbursement and payment from insurance companies can take weeks to process. Lincoln Hospital also has primary care clinics that drive their revenue, Chief Financial Officer Tim O'Connell said.
"Our primary care volume is down 60 to 70%. That's a huge driver of that" decrease in revenue, O'Connell said. "We're projecting monthly losses with this reduction in revenue that would make us unsustainable."
Beyond losing revenue from typical streams, hospitals are also using their own funds to test and prepare to treat people with COVID-19. Administrators at several rural hospitals in Eastern Washington said they are purchasing personal protective equipment on their own dime — if they can find it.
"The rurals have been super hard hit on the supply chain because there's an international shortage," Barton True, with WSHA, said. "When the actual orders do come in and you're a supply company, you're looking at the million-mask order from a giant system or a 15,000 mask order from the rural hospital."
The rural hospitals lose out , forcing them to turn to local health districts or community businesses for supplies like masks.
Some rural hospitals are also paying for their own COVID-19 testing kits and materials.
In Ferry County, the hospital is paying for all the testing supplies and sending samples off to LabCorp or the Washington State Public Health Lab for processing. They are not charging residents for testing either.
"They're still sorting out how the reimbursement will work for COVID-related expenses," said Brant Truman, chief financial officer at Ferry County Memorial Hospital.
As a result, hospitals are having to eat all those costs for now.