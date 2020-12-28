EAST WENATCHEE — The COVID-19 rate of infection in Chelan and Douglas counties has continued to fall since Thanksgiving.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a COVID-19 infection rate of 662.4 per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Dec. 23.
That was down from 906.1 on Dec. 16 and from 1,017.2 as of Dec. 9, the highest rate reported since the pandemic started. The state recommends the rate drop to 25 per 100,000 to reduce the chance of transmission within a community, according to the state Department of Health website.
The rate does not reflect what happened over Christmas. Health officials say it takes two weeks to see how many people got infected on a particulate date.
People appear to have listened to health officials' request to stay home during the Thanksgiving holiday, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said at the Dec. 21 Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting. Butler asked during the meeting that people continue to stay home and avoid large gatherings over Christmas.
From Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 411 people from Chelan and Douglas counties tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,694, a 11.1% positive testing rate, according to health district data. It is down from a 17% positive testing rate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. The two counties had a pretty steady 2% positive rate for most of the pandemic until October. The state imposed new restrictions in mid-November on indoor service at restaurants, bars, gyms and other gathering places in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.
Central Washington Hospital is still quite full, with 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to health district data. The hospital can make extra beds, but may not have sufficient staff to take care of that many patients, Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, said in previous interviews.
This week’s COVID-19 rate, expected to be announced Wednesday, will be affected by the health district not conducting testing from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, according to a health district news release. Medical centers, such as Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health, continued to conduct testing during that time.
People will be able to get tested at these places this week:
- Cashmere High School
- Peshastin-Dryden Elementary School
- Market Place in Orondo
- Community for the Advancement of Family Education in Wenatchee
- Town Toyota Center
- Costco in East Wenatchee, which has a walk-up testing site
To find dates and times people can go wwrld.us/3pyIByL.