WENATCHEE — The COVID-19 rate in Chelan and Douglas counties has held steady over the last two weeks.
The rate inched up from 662.4 per 100,000 over a two-week period from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23, to 666.5 per 100,000 from Dec. 16 to Dec. 30, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data.
The health district did not do testing from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27 but medical centers did continue to do testing.
In the last two weeks, 804 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to health district data. Hospitalizations remain high in both counties with 38 people at Central Washington Hospital.
The Chelan and Douglas county communities saw COVID-19 spikes after the Fourth of July and Halloween, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcolm Butler has said. But people seemed to follow health guidelines over Thanksgiving, he said.
It will take two weeks after Christmas for the rate to change if people did socialize over the holiday and became infected, according to health officials' past explanation of infection rates.