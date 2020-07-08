CASHMERE — Seven residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cashmere Care Center.
All affected residents are in isolation, the Chelan-Douglas Health District said in a news release Wednesday.
The staff member is quarantined at home, Cashmere Care Center Administrator Paul Foltz said in an interview.
Foltz said the staff member tested positive July 2, and that a facility-wide testing of residents and staff was conducted Friday through the health district. About 152 people were tested.
No other staff members or residents have tested positive for the virus so far, Foltz said.
“In March, when COVID reared its ugly head, we created a quarantine wing that was vacant for this sole purpose,” he said. “As soon as a resident tested positive, we activated that quarantine wing, so all positive residents and their corresponding roommates are on that wing in separate rooms.”
Cashmere Care Center posted on its website and mailed letters Monday to let people know of the test results, which were received that day. Families of the affected residents had been called, and the center was in the process of making families of other residents aware of the situation.
“The safety of our residents and families continues to be our top priority and we are doing all we can to protect those we serve,” read a statement from Foltz on the website. “The aggressive infection control measures implemented continue to be our top priority and we appreciate everyone's support during this difficult time.”