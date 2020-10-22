NCW — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wenatchee Friday is canceled due to an inclement weather forecast.
The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread snow accumulation and below freezing temperatures for the area on Friday, according to a Chelan-Douglas news release. The health district planned free COVID-19 testing at Wenatchee High School and New Song Community Church.
People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with the virus can still get tested at Confluence Health’s testing area at 615 N. Emerson Ave., according to the news release. The testing center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Free testing will resume next week from 1 to 6 p.m., Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
No testing will occur at New Song Community Church next week.