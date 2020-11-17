EAST WENATCHEE — The public is invited to attend a COVID-19 virtual town hall put on by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and focus on the rapidly increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The Health District Interim Administrator Nate Weed will host the discussion.
It will be broadcast by NCWLife and be available on Charter’s channel 19 and LocalTel’s channel 12. It will also be available over the air and streamed on social media.
A version with Spanish subtitles will be available on the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s YouTube channel.