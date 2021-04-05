WENATCHEE — COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available through a drive-thru clinic in Cashmere this Saturday.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Park, 201 Riverside Drive. Schedule an appointment at wwrld.us/clinic.
Appointments are for people who qualify under Phase 1B Tiers 3 and 4 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. That includes everyone 60 years and older, essential workers in congregate settings, people 16 years and older with two or more underlying issues.
Find a list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine here: wwrld.us/eligible.
The state Department of Health has released a new tool to help people find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by zip code. Find the tool here: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.