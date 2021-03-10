WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Veterans Affairs clinic is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible veterans.
The Elwood “Bud” Link Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Olds Station began administering the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 1, said Bret Bowers, spokesman for the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane.
Clinic staff will call veterans enrolled in VA healthcare who are eligible for the vaccine to schedule appointments, Bowers aid. Currently, the VA is contacting veterans age 55 and older.
About 280 veterans have received their first dose at the clinic and more than 40 have received their second. The shots for the two-dose vaccine are administered about 28 days apart.
The Spokane VA, which oversees the Wenatchee clinic, receives weekly shipments of Moderna for veterans looking to be vaccinated through the VA, Bowers said.
He added that veterans also encouraged to seek the vaccine through local mass vaccination sites, personal health care providers, participating pharmacies or local community clinics.
For more information, visit spokane.va.gov or call the Veterans Vaccination Information Hotline at 434-7979.