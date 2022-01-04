WENATCHEE — "We're not here to alarm the public," said Dr. James Wallace. "But to raise awareness that we have an opportunity before us right now."
The highly infectious COVID-19 omicron variant has overtaken the delta variant as the dominant strain in Washington state, said Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District's interim health officer, at a Tuesday press conference.
Local health officials spoke at the Town Toyota Center to communicate how health care providers are preparing for the newest wave of high COVID-19 case rates expected to hit through January and into early February.
Where the delta variant took four months to peak, omicron should only take six weeks, Wallace said.
New COVID-19 case rates already point toward the start of an upward trend in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The health district reported a 14-day case rate of 345.2 per 100,000 for Chelan County as of Dec. 28. A little less than a week later, the rate has climbed to 642.7 per 100,000 as of Sunday.
In Douglas County, the 14-day case rate rose from 274.3 per 100,000 on Dec. 28 to 475.4 as of Sunday.
And on Dec. 27, Confluence Health, the region's largest COVID-19 tester, reported that COVID-19 test positivity jumped from 7% to 20% overnight, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
"For omicron, it's not a question of if you will be exposed, it's a question of when you will be exposed when in public," Davies said.
"While this variant appears to be slightly less severe, ... it moves very quickly," Wallace said. "We're going to see everyone becoming sick around the same time. This is going to lead to staffing shortages for our critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and area's utilities."
Davies also said that this upcoming wave of omicron cases would peak faster compared to the previous waves of delta cases last year.
It is unlikely that the state Department of Health and the governor will shut down businesses due to an upcoming spike in omicron cases, said Davies.
"With the number of omicron exposures that we're anticipating over the next six weeks, we do expect many businesses will be forced to close because they're not going to have workers to be able to work healthily," he said.
Some school districts in urban areas across the country are canceling in-person learning for the next three weeks, according to Davies.
It may come to the point that school districts here in the area may have to follow suit if a spike in cases causes staff shortages across critical infrastructure — health care, utilities, municipalities, roads and schools.
"One of our main concerns is trying to keep kids in school," Davies said. "We're working closely with school districts not only in Chelan-Douglas Health District, but all (over) North Central Washington, to try and keep kids as safe as we can. We're not at that point yet, and we'll do everything within our power to keep them open."
And this upcoming wave comes at a time when the healthcare system is short-staffed and workers are exhausted now two years into the pandemic, Davies said.
To support Central Washington Hospital, the health district is working with Wenatchee Valley College to establish an "alternative care facility" that could provide additional COVID-19 testing and some treatment sometime this weekend or early next week, according to Davies.
"The main reason is to make sure that our emergency rooms and our hospitals are functioning for non-COVID related issues," he said.