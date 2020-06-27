WENATCHEE — The day before COVID-19 shut down New York in March — about a week before Washington state took similar action — a Wenatchee Valley Shuttle driver was preparing to board a flight to the East Coast to pick up a brand new minibus.
“We had been working on it for a couple of weeks,” owner Monique Lott said. “We’d finally settled on the one we wanted, had the cashier’s check cut. Our driver was going to fly out that Friday morning. Then COVID hit New York.”
A quick conference and a slew of phone calls followed.
The purchase plans were put on hold.
“We decided we didn’t know what this was going to look like, so we wanted to hold off until it blows over,” Lott said.
The bus sellers understood, she said.
“They were great about it. No problem. We’re grateful for that,” Lott said.
The decision to hang onto their cash was a good one.
“It could have been painful if we hadn’t had those funds,” she said.
In the days that followed, the company saw its ridership for the shuttle service from Wenatchee to the Seattle area and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport go from 75 percent capacity to a single passenger.
“One rider doesn’t cover anything, not fuel, not payroll, maintenance or insurance,” she said. “We believe in good, practical operating practices. We had several months’ supply of funds, a good savings, but we still had to be smart. We knew we could blow through that and still not cover what was necessary.”
Although they qualified as an essential business that could have continued to operate, the lack of customers said otherwise.
They shut down the service in late March.
“We felt it was a smart decision to close. That way, we could afford the revamping required for a restart,” she said.
Wenatchee Valley Shuttle reopened for business June 22, offering two trips a day (down from the previous three trips) and bringing back two of its 15 employees, to start.
“We’re bringing back a couple of part-timers at the beginning. We don’t want to mess up the unemployment for the full-time employees. If they drive once, it complicates their claim. So we’re starting this way. It should work really well.”
Before the pandemic hit, in addition to the minibus purchase, they were planning to add a fifth daily trip this summer. Last summer, they had added a fourth run and demand had continued to grow.
“It’s amazing how much work you can do that just goes out the window,” she said.
The restart plan is to run two trips through July and go to three in August through the fall.
“We’re hoping to rebuild,” she said.
They have implemented the basic health and safety guidelines, including mask requirements, she said, and are using common sense.
Wenatchee Valley Shuttle stops in Peshastin and then a pit stop in Cle Elum before continuing to North Bend, Bellevue and then SeaTac. They are working in cooperation with the shuttle service coming from Yakima in these early days of the restart. The two routes meet in Cle Elum. Whoever has the most passengers picks up the other’s load and continues to SeaTac.
“That way we both lose as little money as possible,” she said.
The arrangement will continue until the loads increase to the new capacity of 50%.
“We’re well below that now,” she said.
Lott said the current situation feels like starting the business over again — where they were eight and half years ago.
"Business will build as people gain confidence and start living life again," she said. "That's what we're hoping."