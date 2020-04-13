WENATCHEE — Bitmain, an international cryptocurrency company with a mining facility in East Wenatchee, donated a full pallet of procedural masks to the Confluence Health Foundation on Tuesday.
The 22,560 masks were part of a supply the company purchased for employees several weeks ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic spread widely in the United States, said Raymond Walintukan, director of mining operations for Bitmain North America.
At this point, the company feels they're better used by health care providers, Walintukan said. The company's supply is being split between health care organizations near its facilities in Texas, Tennessee and Washington.
The Confluence Health Foundation will inventory the donation and then distribute them as needed, spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday. The foundation has provided supplies to regional health care facilities, as well as its own staff.
As of last week, the foundation had received around 2,000 homemade masks and 7,000 manufactured masks from community donations.
Bitmain, which is based in China, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of blockchain and cryptocurrency mining equipment. It opened a mine in East Wenatchee in 2018.
It also operates a repair shop and storage facility in Malaga, where the masks were stored before the donation Tuesday.