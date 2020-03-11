WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health’s clinic on Wenatchee Valley College’s campus is closed through April 5, as are the clinics operating at Lincoln Elementary School.
The closures started this week.
“Due to a high demand for healthcare providers during the COVID-19 outbreak and limited space at off-site clinics, resources are being pooled at the main CVCH location at 600 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee and their two express care sites,” according to the notice posted on the WVC website.
The express locations are located at 600 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee and 900 Eastmont Ave. in East Wenatchee.
WVC students and employees can still schedule appointments by calling 662-6000.