WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health was awarded an $83,000 grant Tuesday to improve COVID-19 testing and supplies.
Twenty-seven health centers across the state were awarded a total of $2.4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and improve telehealth capabilities.
Regionally, CVCH was awarded $83,023 and Family Health Centers in Okanogan was awarded $67,170.
The grants stemmed from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which provided $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, including $100 million for health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The health centers, “will receive this funding as quickly as possible so they can maintain their ability to deliver quality primary health care services to their patients while responding to developing needs in their communities,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels.