OLYMPIA — Columbia Valley Community Health will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a review found it safe.
“This announcement is such good news as we have had hundreds of people waiting to receive the vaccine until they can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said CVCH Outreach Coordinator Johanna Ruelas.
CVCH plans to distribute the one-dose vaccine as soon as next week.
The state Department of Health on April 13 paused distribution of the vaccine to study rare but severe blood clots found in six of the 6.8 million people who'd received the Johnson & Johnson dose.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, tasked with analyzing the vaccine, announced Saturday they’d found it to be “generally safe and effective.”
The Western States Workgroup was composed of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a news release. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic.”
Many of CVCH’s clinics were dramatically decreased in size or cancelled when the vaccine was paused.
“Several of our partners who employ migrant farmworkers wanted to help vaccinate their workforce but did not know where they would be in three weeks, so we had to cancel their events,” said Community Relations and Marketing Manager Katharine Bohm.
Last year, CVCH reported that they served over 1,000 farmworkers with primary medical care services and vaccine testing.
“Having this vaccine will be key to our being able to help meet the medical needs of all farmworkers in our valley in a timely manner,” Ruelas said.
Bohm noted that vaccine outreach for the homeless was also put on hold.