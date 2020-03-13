WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health plans to delay most non-urgent doctor’s visits to prevent the spread of coronavirus, keep medical staff healthy and preserve supplies for the infected.
The organization is now contacting patients with upcoming appointments to reschedule, spokeswoman Katharine Bohm said Friday night.
“We’re going to take care of people that need attention now,” she said. “But we’re also getting across the message to patients that if they don’t need to come in, they shouldn’t come in.”
CVCH is also moving around some departments. The midwifery division will be moved to the East Wenatchee Clinic building so it can continue to operate separate from the main clinic location on Orondo Avenue in Wenatchee.
The East Wenatchee medical staff will move to the main clinic, Bohm said.
In addition to keeping the medical staff and other patients healthy, the operational change will allow local healthcare providers to conserve valuable medical supplies, Bohm said.
CVCH’s dental program, which uses a high volume of face masks, will suspend all non-urgent procedures, she said.
The organization is exploring ways to treat patients via phone or video call, Bohm said. Those options would likely be used for simple requests like refilling prescriptions.
CVCH will determine what appointments need to be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis and will contact patients directly, she said. People with questions can reach CVCH at (509) 662-6000 or through cvch.org.