WENATCHEE — Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said Thursday that there are more people with COVID-19 on ventilators at Central Washington Hospital than ever before.
Butler was speaking during the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health’s weekly meeting but did not provide more detail.
A Confluence Health spokesperson said Friday that there are six patients on ventilators at the hospital with COVID-19, all of them in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
In addition, there are five other people without COVID-19 on ventilators, putting a strain on the hospital's supplies.
Of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit three are from Grant County, one is from Yakima County, one from Okanogan County and one from Chelan County, according to Andrew Canning, a Confluence Health spokesperson.