EAST WENATCHEE — The start of school often brings excitement, but for parent Brendan Manderly, it has produced anxiety.
“How is this going to work? What’s it going to look like?” he said. “We don’t really know yet exactly how it’s going to play out. There’s a lot of nervousness there.”
It’s probably much easier for parents of older students, but Manderly’s daughter, Emylah, is almost 8 and heading into second grade at Kenroy Elementary.
Eastmont, like many other districts, is implementing an online-only start to the school year with classes beginning Wednesday. Students could gradually return to the classroom if health officials deem it safe.
An order to close all schools came from Gov. Jay Inslee in mid-March, followed by a mandate from Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal that learning continue online.
As schools adjusted to this new format, the workload for students was lighter.
“I think they had 40 minutes a day of instruction, and it was just really difficult because she had all this other time in the day that she didn’t have anything to do,” Manderly said. “Trying to come up with enough stuff to fill the day, not being a teacher and still having to work, was really difficult. It sounds like they’re going to provide more of an all-day instruction for this school year.”
Manderly’s job in the Stemilt Growers sales office allows him to work from home. He said he doesn’t know what parents who don’t have that option will do.
It was challenging to balance Emylah’s work with his own.
“Anything that we could do — extra math, anything like that, reading books or just arts and crafts type stuff — anything we could do to try to keep her occupied,” he said. “It wasn’t always successful. It was really difficult and there was probably a lot more TV-watching than there should have been.”
Although not required, schools throughout the state have been encouraged to use remote instruction — especially in counties deemed high-risk for virus spread, like Chelan and Douglas.
Manderly’s wife works at an assisted living facility, and he acknowledged that those residents are at a higher risk for complications should they contract COVID-19. However, he said his daughter attended daycare for the last couple of months and he wasn’t aware of any cases there.
“Hopefully the schools have a plan in place to kind of keep kids separated and monitor kids as well as possible to make sure that they’re looking for the signs of possible infection and isolating students if they need to,” he said.
One thing Manderly liked about the spring was an interactive program where Emylah could send messages back-and-forth with her teacher.
He said online instruction this year will include some pre-recorded videos. He hopes there will be opportunities for students to ask questions about the videos after watching them, though he wishes they could ask in real time.
Manderly said last week that he and his wife were working on getting an area set up for Emylah to focus on her schoolwork without distractions.
Older students are more likely to stay focused and finish assignments without much prodding, he said, and remote learning also affords those students the chance to complete schoolwork at their own pace. But for those his daughter’s age, he would prefer a return to in-person instruction.
“Junior high or high school, there was a lot of stuff that was easier to do that I didn’t necessarily need to spend a whole class period on and probably could have gotten the work done in less time, so I think that might be beneficial to some of those type students,” he said. “But I think the littler ones, they need a lot more interaction with other students and their teachers. ... The youngest students are going to have the most difficulty trying to stay with it and keep focused long enough to get through the classes.”