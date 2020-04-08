WENATCHEE — With restaurants closed and only available for takeout, Dashing Drivers food delivery is busier than ever.
Since Gov. Jay Inslee ordered restaurant closures last month to stop the spread of COVID-19, the delivery service has seen business triple.
“Not only are we seeing increased daily volume of orders, we’re also seeing greater driving distance for some of our drivers,” said owner Elliott Morris.
But while orders have jumped, so too have expenses: Morris has waived delivery fees up to $10. He's eating the costs by paying his drivers out of pocket.
“We’re losing money in doing it, but we’re really just trying to help our local restaurants keep their orders up,” Morris said.
The fee waiver applies to orders from nearly all of the 30 or so restaurants contracted with Dashing Drivers. Most customers ordering within the Wenatchee Valley can expect free delivery, but orders more than 8 miles from the restaurant could pay a few dollars, Morris said.
Elliott founded the company in January 2018. From the Dashing Drivers website or app, customers can order from a restaurant of their choice and Dashing Drivers will deliver the food for a fee.
The company has grown since the coronavirus restrictions were implemented — both in employees and coverage area. He employs nine drivers, up from five or six last year, and they’ve made deliveries past Rocky Reach Dam and the Three Lakes Golf Course area in Malaga.
And while they deliver to Cashmere, they don’t deliver from any Cashmere restaurants. That could change soon, however, as Morris is in talks with a Cashmere restaurant to begin delivery.
“We always wanted this to be a service for the community,” Morris said.
From his perspective as a delivery driver, he’s seen the shutdown’s effect on restaurants up close.
“The restaurants have been hit so hard,” Morris said. “We’re trying to do what we can by offering our free delivery.”
He’s seen a “huge” increase in orders from The Thai Restaurant recently.
“Some of it is they’ve been really vocal about what they’re doing to support their employees and us,” Morris said.
He’s also seen a decrease in business from a few restaurants, but suspects that’s due to smaller staffs, menus and food supplies.
And though Dashing Drivers has seen a spike in orders, one that Morris said has plateaued over the past two weeks, he expects business to decrease once restrictions are eventually lifted and customers begin eating out again.
He’s hopeful his goodwill will pay dividends and customers will “think about us at times that maybe they want their favorite restaurant food but don’t want to go out.”