Database: COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities

NCW — Residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for around half of all reported COVID-19 deaths in North Central Washington.
And, since the pandemic began, outbreaks in a dozen facilities in NCW's four counties have left more than 230 residents and 100 staff members with cases of the virus.
The state Department of Health publishes a report of long-term facility outbreaks by county — but not down to the facility level. To capture these outbreaks, The Wenatchee World has compiled a list of publicly known cases and deaths by facility.
This data in this list is evolving and comes from interviews, news reports and releases from county health districts. It includes the full scope of the pandemic, from March to present.
To share information about an outbreak in a long-term care facility in NCW, please email Digital Audience Editor Reilly Kneedler at kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com.
The information about each outbreak released by health districts has varied. For example, the Okanogan County Public Health District announced in July that the Regency Harmony House in Brewster was affected by an outbreak but has not said how many staff members and residents contracted the virus.
