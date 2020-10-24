WENATCHEE — Small business owners in the city of Wenatchee and Chelan and Douglas counties have another week to apply for about $1 million in grants designed to help offset costs incurred because of the pandemic.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is administering the grants for the city and counties, using funds received through the state from the federal CARES Act.
“Our current push is to get more applications for the Chelan County and Douglas County CARES Act Phase II Grants and the City of Wenatchee CARES Grant program,” Jim Kuntz, executive director of the port authority, said Friday.
The hope is to have enough applications to use all the funds, he said. If not, the money will be returned to the state Department of Commerce.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 30.
Details are available on the port authority’s website, cdrpa.org.
The city of Wenatchee earmarked $500,000 for its CARES Act grant program to help businesses with 25 employees or less receive up to $10,000. So far, 16 grants have been distributed in this round, Kuntz said. That leaves the opportunity for another 34 businesses to apply for the remaining $340,000.
The second round of CARES Act grants for both counties also has money available. Those grants are for businesses with 20 or fewer employers, capped at $5,000 per grant. A list provided by the port authority shows about half the funds have been awarded so far.
- In Chelan County, which provided $690,595 for this second phase of the program, 66 businesses have received a total of $321,125, leaving another $369,470 available for 72 businesses.
- In Douglas County, $103,500 has been distributed to 21 businesses, leaving another $130,800 for 26 businesses.
The first phase of CARES Act grants in the two counties distributed $1.9 million to more than 300 small businesses. That round ended in September.
The city of Entiat’s grant program also is still accepting applications to award the remaining $25,000 in its grant fund. It has distributed grants to two businesses so far, with capacity left for another five.
Several other grant programs have closed after having distributed most of the funds.
“For the programs that are closed, we are waiting for several businesses to turn in their final paperwork,” Kuntz said. “Most funding pots in the end will be fully allocated.”
One exception is the city of East Wenatchee’s Community Development Block Grant funds, he said, which had earmarked $133,927 to be distributed to 27 small businesses within the city limits. No applications had been processed as of Friday.
“We are not going to receive enough applications in time. The remaining funds will be turned back to the city of East Wenatchee,” he said.
In all, the port authority has distributed $3.15 million of CARES Act funds to 657 small businesses, according to the port-provided list.