WENATCHEE — Demand on North Central Washington food banks has plateaued at roughly 1,650 to 1,800 boxes of food a week.
“Right now, we are seeing everybody across the board” come by to pick up food, said Britany Meiklen, distribution program director at the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
Some are agricultural workers, some people who have been laid off, and people on fixed income and senior citizens. It is “just everybody,” she said.
Food donations to help meet the demand have come from across North Central Washington, including Crunch Pak, Weinstein Beverage Company, Northwest Harvest and the Washington State Potato Commission, which sent over about 17 tons of potatoes. The Emergency Food Assistance Program also sends over food.
But, even with all of these donations, the Community Action Council still needs to buy food to meet the local demand.
The cost of buying that extra food runs at about $5,000 to $10,000 a week, she said. It is probably closer to $5,000 but it varies by week.
Go to cdcac.org for food pickup locations.
Recent changes include the Mansfield Food Pantry going back to twice a month, on the first and third Fridays. Cashmere’s food pickup location changed to the Vale Elementary School.