EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties are in a race between vaccinations and COVID-19 variants.
The rate of COVID-19 infection is low right now, about 100 cases per 100,000 people, and the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is at 4%, down from around 15% two months ago, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler said during a Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting on Monday.
The number of variant cases of COVID-19 in Washington is climbing and the state is looking at a potential fourth wave of infection in April, Butler said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington has had the following number of variant cases:
- B.1.17 (British) — 99
- P.1 (Brazil)— 1
- B.1.351 (South Africa) — 5
The rate of infection in both counties does look good, though, he said. Hospitalizations are down with only eight people at local health centers and one person in an intensive care unit on a ventilator.
One interesting trend is that for the first time during the pandemic, Latino residents in Chelan County don’t appear to be carrying a disproportionate percentage of COVID-19 infections, Butler said. The percentage of Latino people infected with COVID-19 matches the percentage of Latino individuals in the community.
It is not the same in Douglas County, where Hispanics continue to carry a disproportionate percentage of infections, he said.
Vaccination efforts are going well, but the supply from the federal government remains inconsistent, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
In Chelan County, about 28% of Chelan residents have had their first dose, 19% have had their second, said Joyous Van Meter, regional epidemiologist. In Douglas County, 21% of residents have had their first dose and 15% have received their second dose.
The health district is getting ready to focus on vaccinating H-2A and other agricultural workers starting Wednesday, as well as anyone working in essential businesses, Davies said.