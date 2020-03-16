WENATCHEE — In response to statewide COVID-19 precautions, Chelan County District Court, Douglas County District Court and East Wenatchee Municipal Court have canceled “non-essential” hearings for the immediate future.
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his intention to ban gatherings of more than 50 people to stop the spread of the coronavirus. District courtrooms, which hear gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor cases like DUIs and simple assault, often surpass the 50-person limit.
With the exception of in-custody arraignments and preliminary appearances, all hearings scheduled through March 31 in Chelan County District Court will be rescheduled, according to an email distributed by the court to local attorneys.
Douglas County District Court on Monday canceled all trials scheduled in March and April. All jurors are excused. Defendants’ new court dates will be in May or June. Exact dates will be provided to attorneys.
Infraction hearings scheduled for March and April are canceled. Defendants will have the option of online or in-writing hearings. A complete list is available here.
East Wenatchee Municipal Court adopted a similar order. All upcoming court dates will be rescheduled after April 27, according to an email distributed by the court to local attorneys. All jury trials have been canceled through May 1.
The exceptions are preliminary hearings on mandatory charges — DUI, first-degree driving with a suspended license, violation of an ignition interlock device, fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order.
No cancellations have been announced in Chelan or Douglas county superior courts, though judges in both courts are working with attorneys to reduce the number of people present in courtrooms.
On March 4, the state Supreme Court signed an order granting county courts the authority to modify court rules as needed to address spread of the coronavirus.