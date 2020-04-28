WENATCHEE — Confluence Health Dr. Mabel Bodell was walking through Central Washington Hospital’s intensive care unit in mid-March when she noticed more than half the COVID-19 patients were Hispanic.
“It was striking,” she said.
She had seen national reports that COVID-19 was hitting minority populations at a disproportionately higher rate, but didn’t expect it to be reflected here quite so clearly.
Hispanics represent about 30 percent of the Wenatchee-area’s population. The hospital data in early April showed 53% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU were Hispanic. Chelan-Douglas Health District’s COVID-19 reports showed a similar breakdown.
Bodell and Dr. Bindu Nayak, members of Confluence’s Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council, have been talking about recognizing and narrowing gaps in health care services for different segments of the population since the council formed in 2017. Their challenge was to figure out what actions they could quickly take to make a difference in the midst of a pandemic.
They decided to return to the beginning, with a focus on clear communication about how to prevent the spread of the virus — including social distancing and hand-washing.
That required not only making sure accurate information was distributed in Spanish, but also addressing misconceptions about what is and what is not social distancing and finding ways to get the attention of their audience by involving influential community leaders.
“We felt that we were not getting to the right people or making it clear enough,” Bodell said.
“Latinx value family, friends and community. So, it’s difficult for them to understand what social distancing is. We witnessed some families that continued to have large gatherings at home,” Bodell said. “To others, that behavior is seen that they are not willing to cooperate. But it’s not that. It’s just a sign of what is valued — family, friends and community.”
Part of the challenge, she said, is trying to explain why staying away from family and friends is vital and then get that information into the community.
“We piggy-backed on some of the education that already had started,” said Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning, who also serves on the council. “We had been trying the one-stop approach, thinking the same education was applicable across the board. We learned that the message needed to be tweaked and adjusted to fit different communities. What does social distancing mean when you’re at home or if you are sick? The CDC says to stay in a separate room, but that’s not always possible. We needed to adjust the message to fit those nuances.”
Bodell found herself reaching out on social media to answer questions.
“At first, there was a widespread belief that COVID was not here in Chelan County, so we did some outreach to show that it was and is here,” Nayak said.
Bodell, Nayak and other members of Confluence Health’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council soon joined forces with Our Valley Our Future, which by then had started making available Spanish translations of official notices from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office and other official sources.
Our Valley hired Teresa Bendito to oversee translation and lead outreach efforts in the Latino community. Steve Maher pulls together information, graphic designer Nancy Phillips creates brochures and posters and filmmaker Charley Voorhis of Voortex Productions produces videos. Their work is then distributed to Spanish-language media outlets, business owners and individuals.
The first message in Spanish was distributed March 24. By April 14, 18 videos had been distributed featuring local Latino leaders and local health care experts, with 21 infographics; 192 radio spots on La Nueva radio, KZML radio and KZUS radio; and two flyers to distribute to 100 Latino business owners in the region.
The most popular video, from April 11, features Bodell speaking in Spanish and disclosing that most of the critically ill in the ICU at Central Washington Hospital are Latino residents. It so far has more than 11,000 views on YouTube.
Bodell said she has been making weekly rounds to radio stations and social media, trying to make her message as consistent as possible. She also recently found herself on Facebook Live debunking several myths including why running a blow dryer in your nose is not a cure for COVID-19.
The response so far has been good.
“From a communications perspective, it’s awesome that now we have the right mechanism to get the word out quickly,” Canning said. “We have a better sense of what the messaging should be. It took a little while to get to the right people. Now that we have that partnership, if we need to talk about masks, for instance, we can do that in a more timely manner than what was occurring before. We are trending in the right direction.”
Nayak said the goal is to continue to work with the community partners, to start an “Ambassadors of Health” program to address other health issues in the community.
They recently met with the North Central Accountable Community of Health to consider more cooperative efforts.
“We have the right players at the table,” Canning said. “We don’t want to see this cooperative effort go away. That is a silver lining.”
Nayak agrees.
“It’s too soon to measure results. COVID-19 brought this important issue to the forefront that we need to address right now. After all this is over, we will be able to continue to help with health disparities in the community.”