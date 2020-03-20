SPOKANE — Federal authorities are warning the public to be wary of potential COVID-19-related scams.
“We all know that crime does not take a break during a crisis,” said William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, in a news release Friday.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country have reported cases of fraudsters taking advantage of people. Common scams reported around the nation include:
- Fake cures sold online.
- Phishing emails sent from people posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malware attached to apps claiming to track the spread of the virus.
- Increased elder and health care fraud.
“I also want to be very clear that all law enforcement and this office will be vigilant and unwavering in investigating and aggressively prosecuting anyone trying to capitalize on the COVID-19 crisis,” Hyslop said.
The public is advised not to open computer links from unknown sources and to be cautious when donating to charities or crowdfunding sites.
“If someone wants money in cash, by gift card, or by wiring it, don’t do it,” Hyslop said.