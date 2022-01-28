EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County bookings into the Okanogan County Jail saw a 22% drop from 2020 into 2021, and now commissioners are revisiting their contract with the jail.
Okanogan County Jail is unable to take in the number of bookings it contracted to house because of their low staff count and difficulties hiring new corrections officer, according to Andy Hover, Okanogan County commissioner for District 2.
"To get right to the meat and potatoes, our proposal is to pay for what we actually use," said Commissioner Kyle Steinburg at the Tuesday meeting. "We can't in good conscience to our taxpayers continue to pay for a service we're being disallowed to utilize."
In 2021, Douglas County booked 10,991 people into the Okanogan County Jail, down by more than 3,000 compared to bookings in 2019 and 2020.
Douglas County commissioners met on Tuesday with Hover to discuss the jail's ongoing COVID-19-related issues.
In early December, Douglas County was withholding about $33,000 in capital improvement funds meant for the Okanogan County Jail until concerns could be addressed by Okanogan County commissioners.
Commissioner Marc Straub said in an email to The Wenatchee World that the commissioners made the payment at the end of December.
Douglas County contracts to use the Okanogan County Jail for up to 40 people a day, or 1,200 bookings in a month. The county pays the individual bed rate for additional bookings over the contracted amount.
The county paid at least $73,463 each month in 2021 to the Okanogan County Jail at $61.22 per individual bed per day, according to Douglas County documents.
The 15-year jail use agreement started in January 2018 and goes through Dec. 31, 2032, according to Straub.
To ensure the jail continues operating through the pandemic, however, restrictions have been in place for several months on the number of bookings Douglas County deputies are allowed to make.
In 2019 and 2020, the county would book on average about 1170 people every month. The monthly average in 2021 was 916.
Hover said at Tuesday's meeting that part of the problem is the county is experiencing a difficulty hiring new corrections officers due to an ongoing national labor shortage. And the list of prospective, new corrections officers is not supposed to improve this year, he said.
"Our population base is just not real big," he said at Tuesday's meeting. "The labor challenges we're facing in all sectors has just put a real strain on a lot of different things."
It is important that the jail continue to function and not be shut down, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said in an interview with The World in early December, as it is one of two jails in Okanogan County.
But Okanogan County would change the rate of $61.22 per individual bed per day to $71.87 which is this year's rate for the state Department of Corrections, Hover said.
Commissioners Dan Sutton and Straub both said that whatever agreement they come up with needs to ensure that Douglas County is not paying more each month if the rates change.
The most important thing is to ensure that the county is able to book people as directed by the courts, Steinburg said.
"While you're looking for additional staff to be able to facilitate our original contract, I believe we can decrease the amount of bed spaces that we require of you," he said.
Douglas County already contracts with the Chelan County jail to book overnight arrests. It books fewer than 40 people each month.
The Chelan County jail has booking restrictions are in place due to COVID-19, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson, in an email.
The facility is not booking any misdemeanor or state Department of Correction warrants, she said.