EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County is withholding about $33,000 in capital improvement funds meant for the Okanogan County jail because the county only has access to about two-thirds of the jail beds it is paying for each month.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies have faced restrictions for the past several months on the number of bookings they are allowed to make in the jail due to COVID-19 concerns.
In October 2019, Douglas County booked about 949 people into the Okanogan County Jail. The same month the following year, 1,188 people were booked. The county's contract with Okanogan County allows up to 1,200 bookings a month.
In October this year, only 767 people were booked, a much lower number than previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions to jail capacity.
“We're guaranteed a certain number of beds per day, so whether those get used or don't get used, we, the county, pay for that expense,” Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said in an interview with The Wenatchee World.
Straub said the capital improvement funds would be withheld until concerns can be addressed with Okanogan County commissioners and jail officials.
"Our responsibility is to ensure that the annual investment of taxpayer dollars for the contracted services provided by the Okanogan County Jail are meeting the expected and necessary level of service to the county," Straub said in an email.
Douglas County contracts to use the Okanogan County Jail for up to 40 people a day, or 1,200 bookings in a month. The county pays the individual bed rate for additional bookings over the contracted amount, he said.
The county paid at least $73,463 each month in 2021 to the Okanogan County Jail at $61.22 per individual bed per day, according to Karen Goodwin, Douglas County accountant.
The 15-year jail use agreement started in January 2018 and goes through Dec. 31, 2032, Straub said. The contract has provisions for either party to end the deal as long as they give a one-year notice.
"I've been approached by both the sheriff and had discussions with our district court judge," Straub said. "We have concerns with respect to the restrictions. Arrests are basically being challenged due to the restrictions. The bed space that we paid for on a monthly basis is really challenged right now to be used."
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department has been working through the restrictions throughout the pandemic, but restrictions to jail bookings are nothing new to the profession, said Sheriff Kevin Morris in an interview with The Wenatchee World.
Not everyone who is arrested for a bookable offense ends up being booked into jail even when space is not an issue, Morris said. If jail bed space is limited, officers might just issue a citation and let them go, he said.
"If we feel there's a high risk of recidivism or public safety if we do not remove them from society even for one night, that's when we determine we really need to get them incarcerated," Morris said. "Public safety is paramount for us and jails. But not everybody gets booked on a bookable offense even in the best of times."
Straub said the county is doing its due diligence and exploring options, but he expects the issue will be resolved.
"We highly value our relationship with Okanogan County and recognize the unique and not-so-unique challenges the Okanogan County Jail faces," Straub said in an email. "It is the Douglas County board of commissioners' desire to work with the Okanogan County board of commissioners to find resolution to our concerns. We believe that can and will be the outcome."
Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch, chair of the board and the commissioner in discussion over this issue with Straub, was not available for comment before press time.