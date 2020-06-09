EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has reopened to the public for a few services.
The sheriff’s office is now open, by appointment only, for concealed pistol licenses and civil processes, like summons and complaints, small claims, civil lawsuits and divorce papers.
The services have been unavailable to the public since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.
To schedule an appointment call 884-0941. The sheriff’s office headquarters is at 100 NW 19th Street in East Wenatchee. Coronavirus precautions still apply.