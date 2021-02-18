EAST WENATCHEE — A Douglas County woman is the 17th death from COVID-19 in that county.
The woman was in her 90s, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District. The health district did not say when the woman died. Chelan County has had 42 people die from COVID-19, Okanogan County 34 and Grant County 109.
The state Department of Health classifies a COVID-19 death as someone who tested positive and did not die from a homicide, suicide or accident, according to the health district. The death certificate must also include COVID-19-like terms, such as respiratory distress, pneumonia, respiratory failures or others.
Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler reviews all COVID-19 deaths to make sure he concurs that it was caused by COVID-19.