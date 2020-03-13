WENATCHEE — The availability of coronavirus testing in the Wenatchee Valley is expected to increase dramatically starting Saturday.

Confluence Health is launching a drive-through testing operation that will allow people to receive nasal swabs without leaving their cars. The organization is also lowering its symptom threshold for testing, which will expand who is eligible.

The goal of expanded testing is to track the outbreak as it develops across the region, said Jason Lake, Confluence Health’s chief medical officer-elect.

“We haven’t seen in North Central Washington the community spread of this virus like they have in other parts of the state or the country,” he said. “We want to stay ahead of that curve so we get an accurate sense of when the virus hits our community and how it starts spreading.”

Confluence Health had tested 55 people for coronavirus as of Friday, with 30 negative results and 24 still pending. They’ve had one positive test, a Quincy resident who has since passed away. The Grant County Health District on Friday confirmed a second case in Quincy. That man is not showing severe signs of illness, the district said in a news release.

The drive-through is expected to collect samples from people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, primarily fever and cough, but aren’t over the age of 65 or who have other serious medical issues, Lake said. Those sensitive groups will instead be referred to the Central Washington Hospital triage tent for treatment.

People who want to be tested for the virus will still need to call Confluence Health’s triage hotline, (509) 663-8711, before coming to the drive-through. Some patients will also be referred from the organization’s physicians.

“This will not be a location where patients can show up on their own and get tested. They have to come in through one of those avenues,” Lake said. “They have to be triaged by someone in our system in order to be tested.”

The triage team will give people who meet the new lower testing criteria an appointment time for the drive-through, which will be located on the organization’s campus on the corner of Fifth Street and Emerson Avenue.

After arriving, patients’ information will be verified and medical staff wearing masks, face shields, gloves and gowns will administer a nasal swab through their car windows, Lake said.

“Then, they’ll go on their way, ideally home. We don’t want them going around the community, in case the results do come back positive,” he said. Patients will also be given information about monitoring their symptoms and preventing spread.

The operation will have limited hours this weekend, 12 to 4 p.m., but is expected to run everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday.

The swabs will be sent to University of Washington’s virology lab for testing. Results will likely be returned within 72 hours, depending on the lab’s capacity at the time, Lake said.

UW itself implemented a similar drive-through system last week for testing. The university is now looking to set up a second location in southern Seattle and ramp up testing to serve UW Medicine staff and patients, The New York Times reported Friday.

The drive-through testing is faster and safer than having patients come into a waiting room, Lake said.

“We think it’s a way to protect our employees. We also think it’s a way to protect our facilities so other patients are protected,” he said. “It’s a way to achieve all of those things.”

Since Confluence Health will now be testing people with more mild symptoms, they expect testing volume to increase “dramatically,” Lake said. They hope casting a wider net will also help agencies like the Chelan-Douglas Health District analyze the virus’ impact in NCW.

“We think the information we obtain through this higher volume of testing will help them make more informed decisions on community activities,” he said. “... We’re really cognizant of the fact that this virus has not yet hit our community the way it has hit other communities and we’re trying to do everything that we can to protect our community and protect our patients.”